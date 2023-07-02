Arsenal closing in on 22-year-old target, deal could be done next week

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign the Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners are keen on improving their defensive options this summer, and the 22-year-old is at the top of their transfer wishlist.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal could be done next week. Apparently, negotiations are at a final stage between the two parties and positive contacts have taken place recently.

Arsenal are currently discussing payment terms with Ajax and the player is expected to undergo his medical with the Premier League club after that.

Timber has been a key player for Ajax this past season and he is likely to be a quality long-term investment for Arsenal.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, his versatility will be an added bonus for the Gunners next season.

The 22-year-old Dutch international is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full-back. He could slot into multiple roles depending upon the opposition.

Arsenal looked vulnerable defensively towards the end of last season, and Mikel Arteta needed to bring in defence of reinforcements. The signing of Timber will certainly strengthen Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether they can mount another title challenge next year.

The Gunners came close to beating Manchester City for the Premier League title last season and they will be hoping to go all the way next year. They have already secured the services of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Arsenal are now closing in on Declan Rice and Timber.

