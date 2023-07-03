“From what I heard” – Fabrizio Romano hints Liverpool star on verge of contract talks

Liverpool are considering offering Joel Matip a new contract.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Reds have spoken about the possibility of negotiating a new deal with the Cameroon international.

Since joining from Schalke back in 2016, Matip, 31, has remained a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squads.

Clearly important to the Reds’ system, the 31-year-old African has become an experienced member of the team’s senior first-team.

However, set to enter into his contract’s final year, there may be some concerns among Liverpool fans that the 31-year-old will either leave Anfield this summer or depart as a free agent this time next year.

Fear not though, is the message from Romano. The Italian transfer guru, who spoke exclusively on CaughtOffside’s DeBrief podcast on Monday, hinted the former VfL Bochum academy graduate could be in line to extend his stay in Merseyside.

“From what I heard they’ve had some conversations with Joel Matip over a new deal but it is not something concrete just yet,” Romano said.

During his six years at Anfield, Matip, who also has 27 senior international caps to his name, has directly contributed to 17 goals in 187 games in all competitions.