Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club ready to try a move for Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated young centre-back Goncalo Inacio this summer.

The 21-year-old has been identified as a top talent fitting the profile of players Newcastle are looking for, according to Football Insider, though one imagines other big clubs will also be in the race for his signature.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have previously also been mentioned as suitors for Inacio by Le Parisien, who stated that Sporting would only let him go for a fee of €45million.

Newcastle can offer Champions League football, which could give them some edge over Liverpool, but few can turn down a big offer to move to Anfield when it comes along.

Jurgen Klopp would do well to secure a top young defender like Inacio to come in as a long-term replacement for ageing stars like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Still, Inacio might also find he has more of a chance of playing regularly straight away if he links up with Eddie Howe’s side.