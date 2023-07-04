Things appear to be going well for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners arena the verge of signing Declan Rice from London rivals West Ham, have already secured Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and any other transfer pursuits that they are conducting appear to be for players that are a clear upgrade on those whom they are set to replace.

Success isn’t guaranteed of course, but at least the north Londoners appear to be doing everything they can to keep themselves at the top end of the Premier League when the season begins again in a few weeks time.

One player that could shortly return and who will feel like a new signing to Arteta is centre-back, William Saliba.

The Frenchman was injured against Sporting during a Europa League tie last season, and his absence thereafter had a marked effect on how Arsenal played from that point.

It’s difficult to say how much closer to the title Arsenal would’ve got with Saliba in situ, but it’s likely that it wouldn’t have been the procession it eventually became for Man City.

The Evening Standard (subscription required) have reported that Saliba has returned to doing some gym work ahead of the pre-season tour, and that can only bode well for the Gunners.

It isn’t yet clear how much of a part, if any, the defender will play during pre-season, though if he’s ready for the start of the Premier League campaign, that’ll be a huge boost to Arteta and the team in general.