Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has aimed a dig at Al Nassr on Instagram as he mocked the idea that he couldn’t join the club because of a knee problem.

As reported by Goal and others, Ziyech failed a medical with the Saudi Arabian giants because of a supposed knee issue, but it seems he’s not having it, as per this post below…

Ziyech seems to be laughing off the idea that he’s got anything seriously wrong with his knees, so it’ll be interesting to see if this causes him any trouble with other potential suitors this summer.

It’s hard to imagine the Morocco international getting another chance at Chelsea after such an underwhelming time in west London in the last few years.