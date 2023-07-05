Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly keen on a transfer to AC Milan, with a new bid expected for the USA international soon.

Pulisic has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge and is now said to be really keen on the potential move to Serie A this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Milan are expected to bid again for Pulisic, with Chelsea thought to be prepared to let the 24-year-old leave if they receive an offer worth around €25-30million.

The Blues are embarking on a major clear-out this summer, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic and Kalidou Koulibaly already departing the west London club in this transfer window.

Pulisic could be another to watch, as it seems he’s really keen to get this potential move to Milan, who have been long-time admirers of his, according to Romano.

“Christian Pulisic is really, really tempted by Serie A. AC Milan asked about Pulisic one year ago when they spoke to Chelsea about Rafael Leao, but then the Portuguese forward was, and remains, untouchable,” Romano explained.

He added: “Still, talks are ongoing – Pulisic is in the club’s plan and he’s pushing to join Milan, but Chelsea want €25/30m so I expect Milan to bid again soon.”

Pulisic was once regarded as a top prospect and Milan will no doubt hope they can revive his career at the San Siro after this underwhelming spell in England.