Exclusive: “Will be discussed soon” – Fabrizio Romano on reports of two potential Liverpool transfer exits

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is not necessarily looking as likely to leave the club as other transfer rumours emerging yesterday suggested.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, the Spanish midfielder’s priority is to remain at Anfield for the time being, even if there has been background interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia for a while.

It seems other sources may have jumped the gun on this slightly, with Romano seeming pretty clear that Thiago’s priority is to remain at Liverpool, and it will be interesting to keep an eye on how this develops.

“Let’s see what happens in the next weeks but as of today, I can guarantee that Thiago Alcantara is only focused on Liverpool, despite reports. Nothing else,” Romano said.

“Saudi clubs have been around but Thiago plans to stay at the club, at least at the moment. I’m sure he wants to stay as priority, approaches from Saudi are not new; it happened in May.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side have strengthened with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, so it remains to be seen if Thiago will continue to be a regular starter.

There may no longer be room for Alcantara, so he may do well to consider a move elsewhere in order to ensure he’s still getting regular first-team football in what could be the final few years of his career.

Romano also had an update on the rumours of Nat Phillips leaving LFC, with this deal looking a possibility, but with nothing advanced just yet.

“One player who could leave Liverpool is Nat Phillips, but there’s no development yet,” Romano said.

“They just spent €70m on Szoboszlai so it’s also time to discuss internally, plan their next steps, find the right opportunities and also sell some players.

“Phillips could be on the move, it’s a concrete possibility that will be discussed soon.”