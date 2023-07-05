Long-serving West Ham star makes important contract decision

After ending the 2022/23 season in the best possible way, the need for West Ham to take advantage and continue to move forward is obvious.

New players that provide strength in depth are a must for David Moyes, who will also surely be keen to tie down those players that helped hand the club their biggest night in 43 years but who were nearing or at the end of their contracts.

The east Londoners showed in the end what a strong squad they did have, and the way that they ended up finishing the campaign made a mockery of the fact that they were on the verge of being sucked into the relegation dog fight at one stage.

Potentially Moyes’ biggest challenge is ensuring that doesn’t happen again, and that the European form the club showed can also be a regular feature of their domestic performances.

One piece of good news for him is that the club’s second longest serving player, Angelo Ogbonna, has signed a 12-month extension to the contract which expired at the end of June according to the official West Ham website.

The player has long been a fan favourite in East London and has provided a high standard of performance when required.

Knowing he can call upon Ogbonna’s services for the 2023/24 campaign means that Moyes can concentrate his transfer efforts on other areas of the squad.