Video: Mason Mount sees Old Trafford for the first time as a Man United player

Mason Mount was confirmed as a Man United on Wednesday after completing his £60m move from Chelsea.

The England international has signed a five-year deal with an option of another season at Old Trafford and is set to become a key star in Erik ten Hag’s side.

The 24-year-old will wear the iconic number seven at Man United and the club’s social media team showed his reaction to seeing Old Trafford for the first time as a United star, which can be seen below.