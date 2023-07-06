Chelsea on standby as Argentinian World Cup winner’s agents seek contract clarification

With plenty of time still left in the current transfer window, clubs around Europe won’t be fretting just yet about not being able to hook their targets.

Chelsea have already had another volatile window although on this occasion it’s mainly been centred around outgoings rather than a plethora of new signings.

That could change at some point as Todd Boehly seeks to provide Mauricio Pochettino with the tools to bring the Blues back up to the levels they set prior to last season.

One player that is of interest to the new Chelsea manager is his countryman and World Cup winner, Paulo Dybala.

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Napoli Magazine), the Blues are interested in activating the player’s €12m release clause which remains in place until the end of July.

Current club, Roma, clearly believe the Premier League outfit to be a significant enough threat that they’ve organised a meeting with the player’s agents to discuss Dybala’s contract.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Schweinsteiger claims that Man City’s Pep Guardiola ruined German football Video: Liverpool make unbelievable €200m offer for World Cup winner claim Spanish media Video: Arsenal confirm Granit Xhaka departure

It would appear that the player is looking for an uplift in salary from his current €4.2m a year to at least €6m, and whilst it isn’t clear if Roma can accede to such a request, that wouldn’t be a problem for Chelsea.

Ultimately, the decision will rest with the player, and the outlet note that he would prefer a stay in the Italian capital if an agreement can be reached.