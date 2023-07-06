Reliable journo says West Ham are on the verge of completing first summer signing

With only a week or so until West Ham’s first team get back into pre-season training, there’s been a distinct lack of incoming signings for the supporters to get excited about.

Declan Rice appears to be about to sign a deal with London rivals Arsenal, and it’s perhaps the delay in getting that deal over the line that has stopped the Hammers being able to progress their own transfer plans.

That could all be about to change, however, with reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, suggesting that David Moyes could see his first summer signing walk through the door at some point next week.

Unsurprisingly, the need for a defensive midfielder in Rice’s stead is an obvious move to make, and to that end, Juventus star, Denis Zakaria, will be signed by the East London outfit.

Previously on loan at Chelsea, Di Marzio suggests that the Hammers will offer €15m for the Swiss international.

Whilst that falls slightly short of the Italian giant’s valuation, an agreement isn’t thought to be a problem.

Once Moyes and David Sullivan have signed off on that particular deal, it will be all systems go for squad strengthening in other areas, given that there’s a European as well as domestic campaign to negotiate.

If they hit a sweet spot in the market, there’s no reason at all why West Ham won’t have one of the strongest squads in the league.

New sporting director, Tim Steidten, will also be important in the recruitment process as the Hammers look to replicate last seasons success.