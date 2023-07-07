Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 27-year-old Denmark international has been a key player for the London club since joining them from Southampton.

However, it seems that Tottenham would be open to cashing in on the player this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the 27-year-old this summer and the player is also open to the move because he wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham have failed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they could lose players like Harry Kane as well.

The England international has been linked with a move away this summer and clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on him.

The departure of Hojbjerg will certainly weaken Tottenham in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in quality replacements.

The 27-year-old has been one of the first names on the team-sheet since his move to Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou must look to replace him adequately.

Tottenham were already lacking in the central midfield department last season and it seems that they might need to bring in more than just one central midfielder if Hojbjerg leaves during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old certainly has the quality to thrive in the Spanish league and he could be a key player for Atletico Madrid next season.