Tottenham set price tag for 10-goal star as summer exit edges closer, Juventus monitoring situation

Tottenham have set their price tag for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the midfielder is expected to leave the North London club this summer.

There have been several reports of the Danish star’s potential exit from Spurs this summer as his current contract expires at the Premier League club in 2025, meaning a sale at the end of the season would be the ideal time to move the 28-year-old on.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have placed a £20m-25m price tag on Hojbjerg, while also stating that Juventus remain interested in the Spurs star having considered a January move for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen if other teams will join the race as that fee is a very fair one for a player of Hojbjerg’s quality.

The Denmark star has been a regular at Spurs since moving from Southampton in 2020 but Ange Postecoglou has opted to keep the 28-year-old on the bench for the majority of the current campaign.

The Aussie coach has preferred a double pivot of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, allowing Hojbjerg to start just six matches, although the midfielder has featured in 30 games for the Premier League outfit.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unhappy at Tottenham

During the most recent international break, Hojbjerg spoke about his unhappiness at Tottenham as a result of his lack of playing time, telling Tipsbladet: “Of course, I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

It remains to be seen where the Danish international will go ahead of the 2024/25 season but being only 28, the midfielder still has a lot to offer.

Hojbjerg would leave Tottenham having played 176 games so far and will hope to add to his 10 goals and 16 assists during the minutes he gets between now and the end of the season as the North London club pursue Champions League football for next season.