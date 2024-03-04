28-year-old Tottenham star hints at summer exit with latest move ahead of transfer window

There will be major changes at Tottenham this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring the North London club closer to the Premier League’s three title contenders.

The Australian coach has done wonderful work during his first season and bringing in some key players could take this a step further.

Not only will there be incomings but outgoings also, which will help fund the transfer window.

One player that looks like he could leave is Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and the Danish star has provided Spurs fans with a hint that he is looking at a summer exit.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old has switched agents and has signed with USG Italy, with Luca Puccinelli becoming his new representative.

This looks like the midfielder is planning his future and that is expected to be away from Tottenham.

Why is Pierre Emile Hojbjerg likely to leave Tottenham?

Hojbjerg has a contract at Tottenham until 2025, therefore, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the midfielder in order to receive a decent transfer fee in return.

In addition to this, the Danish star is not a key part of Postecoglou’s plans and when everyone is fit, the 28-year-old’s place is on the bench.

Hojbjerg has featured in 28 matches for Spurs this season but only 10 of them have been from the start.

The Denmark international will want more minutes next season and all these reasons lead to the conclusion that the player is likely to leave North London this summer.