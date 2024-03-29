Tottenham ready to get rid of star with 30 appearances this summer, Serie A clubs interested

Tottenham and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are ready to part ways this summer as the North London club are ready to accept offers for the midfielder.

The Denmark star has been a regular at Spurs since moving from Southampton in 2020 but Ange Postecoglou has opted to keep the 28-year-old on the bench for the majority of the current campaign.

The Aussie coach has preferred a double pivot of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, allowing Hojbjerg to start just six matches, although the midfielder has featured in 30 games for the Premier League outfit.

The Danish star spoke about his unhappiness at Tottenham during the latest international break, telling Tipsbladet: “Of course, I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

Where will Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg end up this summer?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are ready to accept any appropriate bid for the midfielder at the end of the season.

The report does not mention any concrete interest from a club, although several Serie A teams looked into a January move, including Juventus. It will now be intriguing to see if that interest remains during the upcoming transfer window.

At 28, the Spurs star can still offer a lot to a team and is still a good player, the Danish star just doesn’t fit into what Postecoglou wants to do in North London.