After analysis Daniel Farke has a whole new plan and position for Rutter at Leeds next season

New Leeds United boss, Daniel Farke, has certainly made his mark already at Elland Road.

The German has been tasked with taking the all whites straight back up to the Premier League, and with just a couple of weeks to work on the training pitch with the players before pre-season games begin, Farke needs to make some hard and fast decisions.

There may well be a constant review of things as the manager gets to know his players a little better, but for now, there’s likely to be some experimentation.

One player, record signing Georginio Rutter, has apparently already been looked at as a wide attacker rather than centre-forward according to a tweet from Talk Leeds which references a report from Phil Hay at The Athletic.

Leeds have no plans to lose record signing Georginio Rutter, but Farke’s analysis of Rutter in his interviews with United’s hierarchy marked Rutter out as a wide attacker rather than a centre forward. #lufc [Phil Hay & The Athletic] ?? pic.twitter.com/tg6rMpVqIj — talkleeds (@talkleeds_) July 6, 2023

If the player himself and the squad more generally can buy into Farke’s vision, then he’s onto a winner straight off the bat.

However, if they think he’s changing things just for the sake of it and trying to ‘make his mark,’ there’s likely to be a bit of pushback.

Ultimately, the sooner the club are back out of the Championship the better, and Farke’s pedigree and experience in getting sides promoted from the English second tier deserves more than cursory respect.

He deserves his playing staff to fall in line and follow a new way of working until told otherwise.