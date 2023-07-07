Liverpool open to selling one of their highest earners this summer as contract won’t be renewed

Liverpool are believed to be open to the idea of selling midfield star Thiago this summer as the veteran has just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield.

That is according to the Telegraph, who states that the Reds would allow the 32-year-old to leave over the coming weeks as they could bring in a fee for the midfield star and get his high wages off their books.

The Spanish international has one year left on his current deal and earns around £200,000-a-week on Merseyside – the third highest at the club behind Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

There is interest from Saudi Arabia in Thiago and the former Bayern Munich star is already believed to have turned down an offer to move to the Middle East, reports The Athletic.

According to the report, Thiago’s contract will not be renewed next season. Therefore, it may be in everyone’s interest for both to part ways considering he will leave for free at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool have already brought in two midfielders this summer and plan on bringing in a third before the new season gets underway. It is uncertain how much this will impact Thiago’s game time as the Spaniard is still the Reds’ best midfielder.

However, injuries have impacted his Anfield career and with more bodies available to share the load of a long season, the upcoming campaign could be the 32-year-old’s best as Jurgen Klopp will now be able to use him as a luxury player.