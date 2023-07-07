The future of 26-year-old Arsenal star to be decided this week with Newcastle waiting

Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal future will be decided this week as the left-back is set for talks with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

According to Football Insider, that conversation is set to happen before the end of the week and it will determine whether the Scotland international will be staying at the Emirates next season or not.

The former Celtic star has a contract at the North London club until 2025 but having seen his game time reduced last season, a move could be beneficial for his career.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko saw the Ukrainian replace Tierney at left-back and even when the former Man City star was absent, at times Arteta would use another member of his squad in that role over the Scottish defender.

Tierney made 36 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions last season but was only in the starting lineup for 15 of those outings.

Football Insider state that Newcastle are in pole position to land the 26-year-old star as the defender is believed to be top of Eddie Howe’s shortlist for a new addition at left-back, whilst Premier League champions Man City have also sounded out the possibility of a deal.

This week is a big one for the Scottish star’s future and it should be known soon where the left-back will play next season.