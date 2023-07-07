West Ham United are looking to improve their midfield options with the signing of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

A report from the Guardian claims that West Ham have identified a number of targets to improve their midfield and the 28-year-old Southampton captain happens to be one of the targets.

Ward-Prowse is expected to leave Southampton following their relegation and a move to West Ham could be an exciting opportunity for him.

The Hammers will be playing European football next season and the 28-year-old midfielder will look to prove himself at the highest level.

The Hammers need to add creativity and goals from the middle of the park, and Ward-Prowse will certainly help create more goalscoring opportunities and chip in with goals and assists.

The 28-year-old is exceptional from direct free kicks as well and he is currently closing in on a Premier League record.

David Beckham has scored the most number of free kicks in the Premier League with 18 and the Southampton captain is currently at 17.

Ward-Prowse chipped in with 11 goals and five assists across all competitions last season and West Ham could certainly use someone like him.

The Hammers struggled to score goals last season and someone like Ward-Prowse could create plenty of opportunities and bring out the best in the West Ham attackers.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the 28-year-old in the coming weeks. Declan Rice is closing in on a big-money departure to Arsenal and West Ham should have the finances to sign multiple midfielders with the proceeds from the sale.