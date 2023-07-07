West Ham keen to sign 28-year-old who is closing in on Premier League record

West Ham United are looking to improve their midfield options with the signing of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

A report from the Guardian claims that West Ham have identified a number of targets to improve their midfield and the 28-year-old Southampton captain happens to be one of the targets.

Ward-Prowse is expected to leave Southampton following their relegation and a move to West Ham could be an exciting opportunity for him.

The Hammers will be playing European football next season and the 28-year-old midfielder will look to prove himself at the highest level.

The Hammers need to add creativity and goals from the middle of the park, and Ward-Prowse will certainly help create more goalscoring opportunities and chip in with goals and assists.

The 28-year-old is exceptional from direct free kicks as well and he is currently closing in on a Premier League record.

David Beckham has scored the most number of free kicks in the Premier League with 18 and the Southampton captain is currently at 17.

Ward-Prowse chipped in with 11 goals and five assists across all competitions last season and West Ham could certainly use someone like him.

James Ward-Prowse to West Ham?
The Hammers struggled to score goals last season and someone like Ward-Prowse could create plenty of opportunities and bring out the best in the West Ham attackers.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the 28-year-old in the coming weeks. Declan Rice is closing in on a big-money departure to Arsenal and West Ham should have the finances to sign multiple midfielders with the proceeds from the sale.

