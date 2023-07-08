Journalist reports when Lionel Messi will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player

The presentation of Lionel Messi as an Inter Miami player is set to be a huge event on the football calendar and for American sports which is now set for July 16.

That is according to Miami Herald journalist Michelle Kaufman, who reports that July 16 will be the date as the MLS welcomes football’s greatest-ever player to their league.

The event is set to be a big one and Messi will likely be unveiled alongside former Barcelona teammate and friend Sergio Busquets, who has also agreed to join Miami. Jordi Alba is also set to follow his friends to the MLS and is also close to joining the Miami franchise as they look to build a winning team, reports the Miami Herald.

Lionel Messi will be presented as a new Inter Miami player on July 16! (Source: @kaufsports)

Messi is yet to officially be announced as an Inter Miami player but it is being reported that the World Cup winner has signed a four-year deal with the American franchise worth a massive $54m per season.

The Argentina star is joining Miami after a memorable season which saw him finally get his hands on the World Cup in Qatar. The 36-year-old should be too good for the standard in America going off the previous season and many believed he would continue in Europe with Barcelona tipped to bring the forward back to La Liga.

However, Messi has chosen to move to Miami as the Barcelona legend is set to begin a new chapter in his legendary career.