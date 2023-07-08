Man United eyeing two forwards with one needed to play multiple positions

Manchester United are set for an important few weeks.

Not only will the Red Devils jet off to Norway, Scotland and the United States for their pre-season tour, but with the start of the Premier League a little over four weeks away, Erik Ten Hag must finalise his transfer plans.

The club have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea and are closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

However, despite their earlier business, according to recent reports, Ten Hag is now set to prioritise the attacking positions.

Understood to be in talks to bring in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, Manchester Evening News claim United would actually like two new forwards to start the upcoming campaign.

Due to doubts over the futures of several first-team stars, including Jadon Sancho, whose lacklustre performances are believed to have frustrated his manager, the 20-time league winners want to sign an outright striker, as well a more versatile forward.

Although no names have been mentioned, these latest reports claim Ten Hag is busy looking for a versatile attacker that can play in multiple positions across his front three.