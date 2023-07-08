Tottenham Hotspur’s newly appointed manager, Ange Postecoglou, has reportedly expressed his admiration for midfielder Yves Bissouma after being impressed by his performances in training, according to Alasdair Gold.

Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, disclosed that Postecoglou sees Bissouma as a key player for the upcoming season and holds a positive impression of the midfielder.

Bissouma, who had a challenging first season at Spurs under the previous manager Antonio Conte, struggled to adapt to Conte’s playing style as acknowledged by the Italian himself.

Throughout the season, Bissouma featured in a total of 28 matches, starting only 12 of those. Conte consistently opted for Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur as his preferred choices for the starting XI.

However, with Postecoglou now in charge, Bissouma is expected to receive a fresh start and an opportunity to showcase his abilities under a different system.

Gold further revealed that Postecoglou’s coaching staff, including Ryan Mason and Matt Wells, also have a high regard for Bissouma and have praised his qualities.

He said:

“Even without the international players, you’ve got Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, who [Ange] Postecoglou loves. “He’s very quickly taken a shine to Bissouma. “Although to be fair, [Ryan] Mason and [Matt] Wells who are now on his coaching staff really, really liked Bissouma. “They will no doubt have been extolling his virtues. I think from what I understand Postecoglou’s very quickly seen that he’s a player for me. So hopefully a big season for Bissouma.”

The upcoming season is expected to be a big one for Bissouma as he aims to prove himself under the guidance of a manager who has already fallen in love with him.