Club prepare £68m Harry Kane transfer bid, unlikely to be enough for Spurs to sell

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to bid again for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but it will still probably not be enough to persuade Spurs to sell.

The England international has been a world class performer in his time in the Premier League, and he’s not too far off now from breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the all-time leading scorer in the competition’s history.

Still, could we see Kane move abroad this summer in the pursuit of trophies instead? According to the Daily Mail, Bayern will try again to bring the 29-year-old to the Allianz Arena after previously seeing an offer rejected.

Bayern, however, only seem willing to go as high as £68m for now, and that’s surely still a long way off being enough to tempt THFC into letting their star player go.

Spurs might want to be careful, however, as Kane is now in the final year of his contract, and would be free to leave for one of their Premier League rivals without a transfer fee next summer.

It is surely in Tottenham’s best interests to cash in on Kane while they still can, whilst also ensuring he moves abroad instead of to a rival.

At the same time, though, the north Londoners won’t want to let such a world class talent leave on the cheap, so it’s anyone’s guess how this saga will develop in the coming weeks.