Real Betis are interested in re-signing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who claims that the Spanish side are interested in the midfielder. The Spanish side however are struggling financially which makes the move complicated.

While Real Betis will not be able to afford to sign him on a permanent deal, a loan move could be possible.

The report also claims that Spurs want to get rid of the midfielder. The Argentinian midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements by former Spurs manager Antonio Conte and subsequently spent the past 18 months on loan at Villarreal, where he left a lasting impression.

With the appointment of new manager Ange Postecoglou, Lo Celso might have a chance to impress and secure a place in the Tottenham squad.

But Lo Celso has reportedly decided that he does not want to stay at Spurs anymore.

According to reports, Barcelona are another club who are interested in signing him. Xavi Hernandez reportedly ‘really likes’ the player and views him as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets.