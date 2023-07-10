Man United closing in on €60m star as Ten Hag wants deal done this week

Man United are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana with Erik ten Hag believed to want the deal done this week.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler is reporting that the deal for Onana has entered the final stage, whilst Alfredo Pedulla states that the decisive bid from Man United is coming this week as manager Erik ten Hag wants the 27-year-old wrapped up by Friday.

Inter Milan are not budging on their £51m (€60m) asking price for their goalkeeper, reports Sky Sports, with positive talks said to be ongoing; however, there would have to be a compromise on the fee and structure if the deal is to happen.

Onana has made it clear to Inter his intention to move to Old Trafford this summer as the Cameroonian seeks a new challenge in the Premier League.

Onana will replace David de Gea between the Man United sticks as the Spaniard announced over the weekend that he is leaving Old Trafford after 12 years.

The Inter Milan star will be a big upgrade for United as he is well-suited to the style of football Ten Hag wants to play. The Dutch coach is pushing for a reunion with his former player and a deal looks like it will get over the line soon.