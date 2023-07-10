Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as this summer’s striker domino starts to come into effect.

Hojlund now seems to be emerging as a leading option for Man Utd due to being one of the cheaper names on the market, with other clubs focusing on some bigger and more expensive names.

This is according to the Independent, who explain that Paris Saint-Germain are now leading the race for Eintracht Frankfurt and France star Randal Kolo Muani in a potential €80million deal.

The report adds that Bayern Munich had also been on Kolo Muani, but PSG’s strengthened position has now seem the Bavarian giants switch their focus to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

This seemingly leaves United looking at Hojlund, with Ten Hag said to be a big fan of the talented Danish youngster.

Hojlund could be a smart signing for the future, even if some will question if he’s quite ready to make such a big move and become first choice in such a high-pressured environment.