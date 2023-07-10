Pundit believes Daniel Levy should ‘grab chance’ to sell ‘overpriced’ Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur will reject a second bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims even £70 million will not be enough for Daniel Levy to sell his team’s best player.

Tottenham are not intentioned to accept €80m fixed fee for Harry Kane. Sources close to Spurs guarantee that this amount won't be enough for Bayern to make deal happen. ???? #THFC Bayern want to insist on Kane as they still hope to make progress on this deal. pic.twitter.com/RR8MVcPj8J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Although the 29-year-old has just one year left on his deal and will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January, Levy appears adamant he will not part ways with his number prolific number 10 – at least not for a figure below £100 million anyway.

What has Stan Collymore said about Harry Kane leaving Spurs?

However, despite being a world-class striker, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes Kane’s valuation is far too high.

“There is a reason why only Bayern Munich are bidding for Kane – he’s overpriced even at £70m, so Levy should grab the chance to sell him with both hands,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Forget the fact he’s going to be a free agent next year and eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January, he’s coming up 30 years old and doesn’t have the best injury record. I don’t think we’ll see Manchester United return to the running before the end of the window, unless something drastic happens, like a Qatari takeover, and there isn’t really anywhere else for him to go. Real Madrid have their sights set on Mbappe, PSG’s preference seems to be Victor Osimhen, Manchester City already have Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez and Chelsea still have outgoings to sort.

“So considering football doesn’t wait for anybody if I were Kane, I would be doing all I can behind the scenes to force a move to Bayern Munich because it could very well be his last chance to win major domestic silverware.”

Since being promoted to Spurs’ senior first-team back in 2011, Kane, who became England’s top scorer with 58 goals earlier this year, has netted 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 games in all competitions. He is currently just 47 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer’s long-standing record of the most Premier League goals scored by an individual (260).