Exclusive: Chelsea target still assessing options but might be too soon for CFC transfer, says expert

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is still assessing his options as Fabrizio Romano provides an exclusive insight into his situation amid recent Chelsea transfer rumours that have emerged.

The highly-rated young French forward shone in Ligue 1 last season and could be an attractive signing for a number of top clubs this summer, though Romano has also expressed his personal view that it might be a bit soon for the 20-year-old to be heading to a top club like Chelsea.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that he felt Wahi would surely need to play regularly next season, and of course that would likely be harder for him if he were to move to Stamford Bridge.

Still, it seems Chelsea may also be trying to find an arrangement involving Strasbourg, a club their owners recently invested in, and it will be interesting to see if that arrangement can work in their favour as it could mean allowing Wahi to play there for a while first before seeing if he can make the step up to being a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team.

“I’m aware there have also been some reports about Chelsea and Elye Wahi, but my understanding is that it’s not something imminent at this stage,” Romano said.

“The talented young Montpellier forward is still assessing his options, many clubs are following him, but still nothing concrete. I’ve been told Chelsea’s plan is to do something with Strasbourg but it’s not that easy, the player side will be crucial to make a decision.

“In my personal opinion he probably still needs one more step before making that leap to one of the Premier League’s top clubs – he’s very talented, but needs to play.”