New Egyptian King that Mo Salah has recommended to Liverpool being looked at by Chelsea

At just 22 years of age, Ibrahim Adel already appears to have some of the Premier League’s elite clubs sniffing around him.

According to 90Min, he has been recommended to Liverpool in the recent past by none other than his countryman, Mo Salah, though the fact that no transfer appears to be in the offing may well let in other clubs.

At present, the youngster is plying his trade in his home country of Egypt, for Pyramids.

He’s already made 108 appearances for the club per transfermarkt, and in that time he has scored 26 times and assisted on nine other occasions.

A one-in-four strike rate isn’t bad at all, and would ostensibly be why Chelsea are taking a look at him according to 90Min.

It’s believed that the overarching company, BlueCo, that will oversee the multi-club strategy that the owners are intending to build, would initially see the player transferred to Strasbourg, with a view to moving on to Chelsea at some stage if he could prove that he was up to the rigours of the Premier League.

Though it might take some time for Adel to become a household name in the same way that Salah has done for Liverpool, the interest from Egypt in whichever team he ends up playing for is likely to sky rocket.