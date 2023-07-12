Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on details of first meeting between Harry Kane and Ange Postecoglou

Football transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what will be discussed in the first meeting between Tottenham star Harry Kane and new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear that the first conversation between the pair will not be about things like money or details of a new contract for Kane, despite a report from the Telegraph suggesting that Spurs could be ready to give the England international a significant pay rise to £400,000 a week if he commits his future to the club.

Romano says that, for now, Postecoglou will try to talk more about his Tottenham project and also try to find out how Kane is feeling amid the interest from Bayern Munich this summer.

“The first conversation won’t be about money or contract, it will be more general about Tottenham project, Ange’s ideas and what Harry Kane wants to do after Bayern approaches,” Romano said.

“Postecoglou will be very honest and direct as always: he wants to make Tottenham great, that’s the priority for the new manager and he will say that to Harry.”

Spurs fans will no doubt hope that their new manager can make a good impression and give Kane plenty of optimism about the situation at the club, or else they’re surely at risk of losing their star player.

Kane has had a great career in terms of goals, becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, but he’s yet to win a single trophy, and that would surely make a big name like Bayern very tempting.

Last season was a frustrating one for THFC as they slipped out of the top four, so Postecoglou could have a big job on his hands trying to convince Kane that he can significantly improve this team.