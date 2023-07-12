Opinion: Mason Mount’s dynamism is just what Man United need

All it took was a few touches of the ball on his debut in a red shirt to show Man United fans what Mason Mount will bring to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Not that supporters will have been surprised. After all, he was always a big part of Chelsea’s success story until things started going awry under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

It was clear against Leeds United in Wednesday afternoon’s friendly, that the England international was enjoying himself again, free from the constraints of his final few months at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, it was a freedom that Mount played with against the Championship outfit where he was one of the star performers on show.

With respect to Leeds, United will face much tougher tests in the upcoming Premier League season, however, if they play to Mount’s strengths, he can be the fulcrum of the emerging side that Erik ten Hag continues to build.

Whatever the real reasons why Chelsea allowed a player that had spent his entire career at the club – save for a couple of loan moves – to go, the Blues must surely realise that they’ve dropped a clanger here.

Call it ego or sheer bloody-mindedness from Boehly, but Chelsea were a better team with Mount in it than without.

His pain will almost certainly be ten Hag’s gain, and the player can only get better from here on in as he gets more used to the style that the Dutchman prefers and his role in it.

Ahead of next year’s European Championship, Mount’s form could be a real fillip for Gareth Southgate too.