Moyes wants £35m man back at West Ham for next season

West Ham United manager David Moyes reportedly wants Gianluca Scamacca back at the club next season.

Despite plenty of transfer gossip surrounding the Italy international, it seems the Hammers boss would rather try to give him another chance to prove himself at the London Stadium.

Scamacca initially looked an exciting signing for West Ham, but it’s not quite worked out for him so far and he’s been linked strongly with a move back to Serie A with Roma.

This hasn’t been helped by the fact that the player himself has also publicly fuelled speculation by admitting he’d love the chance to move to Roma and play under Jose Mourinho.

Still, it seems Moyes wants to keep hold of the player and since he’s under contract that surely settles things.

