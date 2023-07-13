Liverpool defender joins Jurgen Klopp’s old club on loan

As the new Premier League season appears upon the horizon, so clubs such as Liverpool will continue with their pre-season arrangements which will include the sales and purchases of players.

The Reds have already seen a number of players depart this summer, such as Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, whilst Arthur Melo was sent back to Juventus after a poor loan spell at Anfield.

It’s entirely possible that Jordan Henderson may join the exodus if Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, gets his way and signs him for Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Ettifaq, per The Athletic (subscription required).

There is work to do in order to bring replacements on board, and that will occupy minds over the course of the next few weeks until the whistle goes for the first game of the 2023/24 campaign.

On Thursday evening, the official Liverpool website noted the departure of another player, this time to Jurgen Klopp’s Mainz 05.

Sepp van den Berg has joined the German side on a season long loan, and this follows his previous loans at Schalke 04 and Preston North End.

Yet to make an appearance for the Reds, the Dutch U21 international is still just 21 years of age and has years ahead of him, injuries permitting.

If he can hit the right notes over the next 12 months, there might yet be a career for him at Anfield.