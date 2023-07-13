Video: Huge Messi mural in Miami as world’s best passes Inter Miami medical

Although he’s not due to be unveiled until Sunday evening US time, Lionel Messi mania appears to have taken over Miami already.

The world’s best player took his medical on Wednesday according to ESPN sources, but there won’t be any pictures allowed of him training until his contract is made official.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Time for Premier League clubs to wake up to Saudi threat West Ham bracing themselves for trouble as major player changes agents Opinion: About time everyone gave Dele Alli a break now

Owner David Beckham’s wife, Victoria, took a video of an incredible Messi mural that’s being painted on the side of a block, even joking that it was David himself up there on the crane putting the finishing touches to it.