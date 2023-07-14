Saudi Arabian club ready to offer up £30m for Man City star in addition to huge contract offer but club not keen on sale

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli are ready to make a £30m bid for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez but it is believed that the Premier League champions are not keen on selling the 32-year-old.

The future of the Algeria international is still up in the air ahead of the new season as the former Leicester star is yet to make a decision on what is best for him. Mahrez has two years left on his current Man City contract and could opt to stay and fight for his place in a very competitive Pep Guardiola side, reports The Athletic.

Al Ahli have already made a proposal to Mahrez worth a whopping £25m per year but will need to agree a transfer fee with the Premier League champions in order for the deal to progress.

City are believed to not be very keen on a sale as the Manchester club would then need to recruit a replacement before the campaign begins.

Guardiola has already lost Ilkay Gundogan this summer and looks set to lose Kyle Walker as well in the coming weeks. There is also uncertainty over Bernardo Silva’s Man City future in addition to Mahrez and treble winners will not want to lose their squad depth that helped them achieve incredible things last season.

£30m seems a fair fee for Mahrez should City accept it but there is still a long way to go before this deal is done – although the Saudis can make things move very fast should they wish.