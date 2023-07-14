West Ham ready to offer £25 million for target with 16 goal contributions

West Ham United are hoping to sign the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

According to a report from Daily Mail, West Ham are now prepared to offer around £25 million for the Southampton captain.

A central midfielder is a priority target for the Hammers now, especially with Declan Rice set to leave the club for Arsenal.

The Hammers have been handed a significant transfer budget and it will be interesting to see if they are able to replace Rice adequately.

The report from Daily Mail adds that Southampton value their captain at £40 million and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach a compromise.

Ward-Prowse scored 11 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up five assists along the way.

The Hammers need to add more creativity and goals to their midfield and the 28-year-old midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Ward-Prowse is a proven performer in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact at the London club.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship and the 28-year-old midfielder is too good to play in the second division.

He will want to return to the Premier League immediately and the opportunity to join West Ham will be an attractive one.

The Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and Ward-Prowse will look to make his mark in European football with them if the transfer goes through.