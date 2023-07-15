Man United braced for defender bid as West Ham set to spend Declan Rice profits

Though it’s taken longer than expected, Declan Rice is now an Arsenal player and the money West Ham have earned from the sale is likely to see them place a bid for one Man United defender.

The Hammers deserved to be congratulated for standing their ground on the deal and ensuring that they got the best possible price for their former captain.

Given that he had a stated aim of leaving the club this summer, David Sullivan got his negotiating tactics spot on.

West Ham fans won’t like the fact that Rice has gone to a supposed ‘bigger’ club, but the financial compensation should at least soften the blow a little.

There’s no way the east Londoners could have ever turned down the record-breaking fee (£100m+£5m in add-ons per The Telegraph (subscription required) that was offered.

Now it’s time for David Moyes and his squad to look forward to the start of the 2023/24 season, and with a month to go, the Scot needs to get to work in the transfer market.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Moyes will now go after Man United’s out-of-favour England international centre-back, Harry Maguire.

The European Championship next year has to be a target that all international standard players are aiming for, however, they will need to be playing regularly to be considered.

Even if Maguire enjoys the prestige of being associated with Man United, if he’s not being played by Erik ten Hag, then Gareth Southgate isn’t going to pick him.

To that end, a move to the Hammers might seem appealing and it remains to be seen what Moyes’ opening gambit in terms of a deal will be.