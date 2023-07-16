Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Andre Onana, confirming that United and Inter are nearing an agreement regarding the player.

Romano stated that Manchester United are confident about securing the transfer and are now set to request a visa for the player, Andre Onana, in order to facilitate his trip to the United States to join the team for the pre-season.

The player will travel for the medical and the contract signing soon before joining the squad.

With his trademark phrase “Here We Go,” Romano solidified the transfer news, indicating that the deal is imminent.

He tweeted:

“André Onana to Manchester United, it’s finally here we go!

Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing.

Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip.Ten Hag will have the new goalkeeper he wanted.”

Manchester United have been chasing Andre Onana for a long time. They reportedly had bids rejected for him, with Inter initially seeking a fee of £51 million.

However, it appears that the clubs have now reached an agreement on the transfer fee, and Onana is poised to become Manchester United’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea for a reported fee of £60 millionn.