Chelsea linked with surprise swoop for 30-year-old rival ace

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 30-year-old central defender has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old Manchester United defender and they could look to make a surprise move for him.

Maguire was recently stripped of the club captaincy and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are open to cashing in on him. Chelsea need to add more depth to their defence and the 30-year-old could prove to be a useful option.

Although he has not been at his best since joining Manchester United, he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Leicester City.

He could be a useful squad player for Mauricio Pochettino next season and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player.

A fresh start at Stamford Bridge could appeal to the defender who will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football once again.

With the European championships coming up next year, Maguire will know that regular football will be the key to cementing his place in the England starting lineup.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement before the window closes.