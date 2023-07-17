Ange Postecoglou responds to Harry Kane transfer statements from Bayern Munich

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has responded to the transfer rumours involving Harry Kane and the statements from Bayern Munich chiefs about the possibility of a deal.

The England international’s future has dominated headlines for some time now, particularly as he’s now just a year away from being out of contract at Spurs after a long and impressive career with the north London club.

Since Kane hasn’t won any trophies with Tottenham, it’s not too surprising that somewhere like Bayern could be tempting, and the Bavarian giants could do well to finally bring in someone to replace Robert Lewandowski, who has been missed since leaving for Barcelona last summer.

Postecoglou, however, insists he’s not fazed by all the Kane Bayern talk, including the public statements coming from the Bundesliga club…

This is far from an ideal situation for the new Spurs manager to be inheriting, but he seems to be handling it pretty well so far.

This Kane saga certainly isn’t going away, though, so this remains one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.

