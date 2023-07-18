Klopp has held direct transfer talks with Chelsea star, Blues furious and could report Liverpool to the FA

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly held direct talks with Chelsea defender Levi Colwill over a potential transfer, and it could land the Reds in trouble.

According to journalist Felix Johnston in the tweet below, Chelsea are furious with this and could report Liverpool to the FA, while they’re also angered by Brighton’s persistence in trying to sign the talented young centre-back following his loan spell there last season…

Colwill looks like one of the biggest young talents in the country at the moment, and if he doesn’t play regularly at Chelsea he should surely move on.

However, one imagines Mauricio Pochettino and other key figures at CFC will want to get a close look at him in pre-season, and that could give him the chance to compete for a first-team place.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham in talks to seal player plus cash deal for 24-year-old defender
Aston Villa submit improved offer for 14-goal star, player keen on PL move
Newcastle submit contract offer to €40 million-rated target, transfer talks underway

Still, Liverpool could also be a tempting option for Colwill, with Klopp doing a fine job for much of his Anfield career, even taking into account last season’s blip.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip not getting any younger, LFC could do well to build a new-look defence around an elite talent like Colwill.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Levi Colwill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.