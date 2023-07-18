Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly held direct talks with Chelsea defender Levi Colwill over a potential transfer, and it could land the Reds in trouble.

According to journalist Felix Johnston in the tweet below, Chelsea are furious with this and could report Liverpool to the FA, while they’re also angered by Brighton’s persistence in trying to sign the talented young centre-back following his loan spell there last season…

Further to this, Jürgen Klopp has held a phone call with Colwill directly. Chelsea are extremely angered by Brighton & Liverpool’s persistence, as they have said many times directly that Levi is not for sale. Chelsea are contemplating reporting Liverpool to the FA. https://t.co/NdqnASTtlg — Felix (@FelixJohnston_) July 17, 2023

Colwill looks like one of the biggest young talents in the country at the moment, and if he doesn’t play regularly at Chelsea he should surely move on.

However, one imagines Mauricio Pochettino and other key figures at CFC will want to get a close look at him in pre-season, and that could give him the chance to compete for a first-team place.

Still, Liverpool could also be a tempting option for Colwill, with Klopp doing a fine job for much of his Anfield career, even taking into account last season’s blip.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip not getting any younger, LFC could do well to build a new-look defence around an elite talent like Colwill.