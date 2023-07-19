Everything so far this summer at Liverpool has revolved around their midfield and with another player for the middle of the park required before the season begins, Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has said to not rule out the Reds moving for a star that shone at the World Cup.

Unexpectedly, Jurgen Klopp is set to lose two senior figures in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson over the coming days, in addition to the several other midfielders that left the Merseyside club at the end of last season.

The Liverpool boss is currently in the market to replace the Brazilian star and writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has said that a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat shouldn’t be ruled out.

The Morocco star was a big hit at the 2022 World Cup and that brought him a lot of attention during the January transfer window, which has continued into this summer.

“One defensive midfielder who’s been mentioned as being on Liverpool’s radar is Sofyan Amrabat, though that was a while ago now, shortly after his eye-catching performances with Morocco at the World Cup. My understanding is that the links at the time were not really serious – Liverpool were not really in the market for that type of player at the time, and I think their focus has mainly been on a younger version of someone in that role, such as Lavia, who could come in and be eased into that role,” Jones wrote in his column.

“However, the situation has changed now. Liverpool may well feel they need a midfielder who’d be ready to go, so I wouldn’t entirely rule Amrabat out. The information I’ve got is that he’s not top of the list, but he’s on the list, so it might be a case of seeing what happens with other targets.

“My personal opinion with Amrabat is that he’d be a decent option, but I’m not sure he’d necessarily be an automatic starter, so I probably wouldn’t have him down as my first choice either.”