West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell looks to be on his way out of the London club as the defender is currently in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a summer move.

That is according to The Atheltic, who report that the two clubs are discussing the £5m deal for the Englishman and the player is believed to be keen on making the move to Molineux.

Julen Lopetegui is exploring options for Rayan Ait-Nouri, who may be loaned out ahead of the new season; therefore, Cresswell would take his place in the Spaniard’s team.

Cresswell, who is away with West Ham on their pre-season tour of Australia, did not feature in his sides’ 3-2 victory over Tottenham yesterday amid the transfer speculation and it is a deal that could be completed in the coming days.

Cresswell has one year remaining on his current West Ham contract and it is in their interest to sell him this summer despite being a key player for David Moyes.

The 33-year-old has been at West Ham since 2014 after joining from Ipswich Town and has gone on to make 331 appearances for the London club scoring ten goals and providing 37 assists. The defender looks to have ended his time at the club perfectly having won the Europa Conference League last season and fans of the club will be sad to see the left-back go.