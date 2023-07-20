West Ham to miss out on another target with Crystal Palace talks advanced for £30m+ man

The transfer strategy that West Ham have seemingly employed this summer is coming back to bite them as London rivals, Crystal Palace, looked to have moved ahead of the Hammers in the chase for a highly-rated defender.

Though David Moyes’ side have European football to offer any prospective new signings, some will have their reasons to not take up any offer made, whilst others should’ve arguably been approached long before now in order to be in a position to get a deal done.

Waiting for the Declan Rice money to come through from Arsenal before even making a signing this summer is an amateurish way of doing business, and certainly not befitting of a supposed elite professional football club.

If West Ham are unable to secure some of their targets for this reason, there needs to be a long and detailed enquiry as to why.

Not that Steve Parish and Roy Hodgson at Palace will be worried.

According to the print edition of the Daily Star (h/t West Ham Zone), talks are at an advanced stage with £34m-rated Perr Schuurs.

The outlet note the Hammers interest and that of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, however, it appears the south Londoners are the closest to getting any deal over the line.

If Hodgson gets the 23-year-old Dutch international, it could go some way to ensuring that Palace also keep hold of Wilfried Zaha, who is still yet to sign with any other club.