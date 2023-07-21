Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 25-year-old Brazilian is on the list of potential replacements for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international has been linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer and Spurs are already lining up potential alternatives. Apparently, Conor Gallagher is also a target for Tottenham this summer.

Hojbjerg was one of the first names on the team sheet last season and Tottenham will have to replace him adequately if he moves on.

Luiz has done well for Aston Villa in the Premier League and he was a regular starter for them last season. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham if the London club can secure an agreement with Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham if the transfer goes through.

Tottenham need to bring in central midfield reinforcements even if Hojbjerg stays at the club. They will need a deeper squad with more quality to get back into the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Luiz has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa in recent months. The opportunity to play for a club like Tottenham could be an attractive option for the player and it remains to be seen whether he is willing to join the north London club if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Even though Spurs have missed out on European football for the next season, they have an ambitious project and a talented squad at their disposal. There is no doubt that they could compete for trophies next season.