Fiorentina’s surprising response to news of Man United bid for Amrabat

After impressing for Fiorentina last season even though he ended on the losing side in the Europa Conference League final, Sofyan Amrabat could be on the move with Man United reported to be an interested suitor.

The combative midfielder would be right at home in a physical Premier League, and as was seen at the World Cup in 2022, Amrabat is the fiercest of competitors and with a superior fitness level.

He has the capability to drive a team forward and has been a solid performer for La Viola as the chart from DataMB below shows.

A player with such a profile would be right at home in Erik ten Hag’s midfield, and it had been rumoured previously in the Italian press and noted by Metro that the Red Devils had made a bid for his services.

However, that information is at odds with an interview that Fiorentina’s general manager, Joe Barone, gave to Sky Sports Italy, detailed by Metro.

“He [Amrabat] is also very attached to the team and to me too, we speak in English and we talk almost every day,” Barone was quoted as saying.

“At the moment nothing official has arrived, I told him to come here concentrated because he is a Fiorentina player.

“He must have his head here and be ready for the start of the league, then if something comes we’ll evaluate it. We have an already very strong midfield department.”

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea studying the feasibility of signing 41-goal attacker this summer Manchester United hold talks with club for attacker with 40 goal contributions Man United risk losing out on Hojlund after significant development

Although Amrabat doesn’t necessarily appear to be a priority signing for a Man United side that need a striker in as their next purchase, the skill set that he brings has obvious appeal to ten Hag, who worked with the player at Utrecht.

With a few weeks left of the current transfer window, there’s still time to get a deal done if the player is open to it and enough funds are available.