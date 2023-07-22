Video: Lionel Messi opens Inter Miami account in typical storybook fashion

Inter Miami
Posted by

It was the game that Inter Miami fans had been waiting for ever since it had been announced that the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, was joining the MLS outfit.

The Argentinian made debut for his new club on Friday night in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul, and, in true Messi fashion, he ensured that he would dominate the headlines in the aftermath.

With the quoted two minutes of injury time at the end of the game already played, Messi was fouled just outside the box.

More Stories / Latest News
Bayern star exploring Saudi option after club decision says Fabrizio Romano
Exclusive: PSG make stunning Kylian Mbappe decision to blindside Real Madrid
Exclusive: Roberto De Zerbi breaks silence on Moises Caicedo Chelsea transfer saga

In range for a Messi special, the No.10 didn’t let his team-mates or the supporters down as he drilled home to give Inter their first win since May 13.

Pictures from MLS/Apple TV

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.