Video: Lionel Messi opens Inter Miami account in typical storybook fashion

It was the game that Inter Miami fans had been waiting for ever since it had been announced that the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, was joining the MLS outfit.
The Argentinian made debut for his new club on Friday night in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul, and, in true Messi fashion, he ensured that he would dominate the headlines in the aftermath.
With the quoted two minutes of injury time at the end of the game already played, Messi was fouled just outside the box.
In range for a Messi special, the No.10 didn’t let his team-mates or the supporters down as he drilled home to give Inter their first win since May 13.
