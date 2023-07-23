West Ham United are lining up a move for the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The 25-year-old Mexican international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure his signature.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham are currently in talks with the player’s representatives who have indicated that the 25-year-old is open to a move this summer.

The Hammers need to sign a quality midfielder this summer after the departure of Declan Rice and the 25-year-old could prove to be a superb acquisition.

The Mexican has proven his quality in the Dutch league and in the European competitions with Ajax, and he has the ability to do well at West Ham as well. He will add defensive cover and physicality to the West Ham midfield. He is versatile enough to play as a central defender as well.

The Hammers will be playing in the Europa League next season and they need better players at their disposal. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for the Mexican midfielder as well.

West Ham certainly have the finances to get the deal done, especially after sanctioning a club-record deal to sell Declan Rice.

It will be interesting to see if Ajax are prepared to sanction the Mexican’s departure this summer.

Alvarez will probably hope to join a big club capable of any major trophies, but a move to West Ham wouldn’t be a bad option either.

He is only 25 and the player could secure a big move in the near future if he manages to impress in the Premier League with West Ham.