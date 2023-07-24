Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the opening bid to sign the 20-year-old Atalanta striker is coming soon and the player has already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils.

Manchester United need to improve their attacking options. They were overly reliant on Marcus Rashford last season and the England international clearly needs more support in the attack.

Hojlund is regarded as one of the best young talents in European football right now and the Denmark international could prove to be a quality acquisition. He scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and picked up 7 assists along the way.

The 20-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Manchester United and he could lead the line for them next season.

His arrival would also allow Rashford to operate in his natural role as the left-sided winger.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for the talented young striker and he is evidently keen on the move.

Hojlund will look to test himself at the highest level and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League and the Champions League with the Red Devils.

Atalanta signed him last summer and they are under no pressure to sell him right now. They are likely to demand the premium for him and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to pay up.