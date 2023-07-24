Exclusive: Leading journalists make intriguing Kylian Mbappe transfer predictions

Ben Jacobs and Jonathan Johnson have offered their insight and expertise on the Kylian Mbappe transfer situation on today’s Debrief Podcast for CaughtOffside.

The two journalists discussed the latest on Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain, with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal trying to sign him for huge money, while there could also be offers from top European clubs.

The France international has just one year left on his PSG contract so it’s sure to be an intriguing saga to follow this summer, and both Jacobs and Johnson currently think it’s unlikely he’ll end up taking the offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Johnson admitted he could now see Mbappe leaving PSG, while Jacobs admitted he could imagine Real Madrid finally coming forward with an offer to tempt PSG into a sale.

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe moving to Saudi at this stage of his career would certainly be a shock, but they’ve made it clear they’re serious with some of the big-name signings they’ve made this summer.

